FIFA 21 Beats the Debuts of Far Cry 6 and Metroid Dread to Top the Swiss Charts

posted 4 hours ago

FIFA 21 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts in its second week, according to SwissCharts.com for the 40th week of 2021.

Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 debuted in second place, while Nintendo's Metroid Dread debuted in third place. Alan Wake Remastered is the one other new title in the top 10, which debuted in fifth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drops one spot to fourth and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury re-entered the top 10 in sixth place.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and four multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 40, 2021: FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 - NEW Metroid Dread - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Alan Wake Remastered - NEW Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Minecraft Super Mario Party Animal Crossing: New Horizons The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

