Metroid Dread Boosts Metroid Game Sales on Wii U and 3DS eShops

Nintendo released last week Metroid Dread and the Nintendo Switch OLED Model and as spotted by Twitter user Shinesparkers the game caused a boost in sales for other Metroid games on the Wii U and 3DS eShops in the UK.

The Wii U eShop saw Metroid Fusion jump to the top spot, followed by Metroid Zero Mission in second. Metroid Prime Trilogy came in seventh and Super Metroid was in ninth. The 3DS eShop saw Metroid: Samus Returns jump up to third place.

Metroid Dread unsurprisingly topped the Switch eShop in its opening weekend.

Other Twitter users have reported a similar boost in Metroid games on the Nintendo eShops in the US.

Similar results in the American eShop pic.twitter.com/y5Pk2EkXUs — 🎃 Loki ❤️💚💙 (@LokiFromAsgard2) October 11, 2021

On the UK retail charts, Metroid Dread debuted in third place and is the highest-grossing Metroid game at launch in the UK, beating out the previous record holder Metroid Prime on the GameCube. It also sold three and a half times more units at launch and outsold lifetime sales of the last 2D Metroid game, Metroid: Samus Returns.

