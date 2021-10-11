Rumor: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition to Get Physical Release in December - News

/ 307 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Following reports and leaks, Rockstar Games last week officially announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. It includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Polish website PPE has heard from sources the collection will be getting a retail boxed collection on December 7 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S physical edition will release in 2022.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will launch sometime before the end of 2021 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher. It will also launch for iOS and Android in 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles