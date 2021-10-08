Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition Officially Announced - News

/ 961 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Following reports and leaks, Rockstar Games has officially announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. It includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

All three games in the collection "will feature across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals."

The collection will launch in 2021 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher. It will also launch for iOS and Android in 2022.

The existing versions of all three games will be removed from digital storefronts next week.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles