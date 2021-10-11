N64 Games on Switch to Run at 60Hz in Europe, Confirms Nintendo - News

posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo of Europe has confirmed Nintendo 64 games when they are added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will run at a faster 60Hz and not the 50Hz of the PAL versions of games.

Select games will have the option to play the original PAL version with language options for those that prefer 50Hz.

"All Nintendo 64 games included with Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack can be played in 60Hz English language versions," said Nintendo of Europe. "Select games will also have the option to play the original European PAL version with language options."

All Nintendo 64 games included with #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack can be played in 60Hz English language versions. Select games will also have the option to play the original European PAL version with language options. pic.twitter.com/nZeO4WQaPN — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) October 11, 2021

Nintendo last month announced Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which will add add Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games to Nintendo Switch Online. Pricing for the new tier will be revealed closer to launch later this month.

Along with the new tier is the announcement of two special controllers for the Nintendo Switch priced at $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99 each. They are wireless Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive controllers.

Here is the list of confirmed games coming to the Expansion tier:

Nintendo 64:

Super Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

Yoshi’s Story

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Tennis

Dr Mario 64

Sin & Punishment

WinBack

Sega Genesis / Mega Drive:

Castlevania Bloodlines

Contra Hard Corps

Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

Musha

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Rage 2 Strider

Here are games coming after launch:

Banjo-Kazooie

Pokémon Snap

Snap The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Paper Mario

F-Zero X

