Nintendo Switch Online to Add N64 and Sega Genesis Games With New Subscription Plan

Nintendo announced a new tier for Nintendo Switch Online, called Expansion Pack, will be coming in late October.

The Expansion Pack tier will add Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games to Nintendo Switch Online. Pricing for the new tier will be revealed closer to launch.

Along with the new tier is the announcement of two special controllers for the Nintendo Switch priced at $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99 each. They are wireless Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive controllers.

Play a selection of Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games with #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack!



This new membership plan launches late October and includes all features of the base Nintendo Switch Online membership. Details on pricing, timing, and more will be shared soon. pic.twitter.com/BMArRe5Vg6 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

Here is the list of confirmed games coming to the Expansion tier:

Nintendo 64:

Super Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

Yoshi’s Story

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Tennis

Dr Mario 64

Sin & Punishment

WinBack

Sega Genesis / Mega Drive:

Castlevania Bloodlines

Contra Hard Corps

Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

Musha

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Rage 2 Strider

Here are games coming after launch:

Banjo-Kazooie

Pokémon Snap

Snap The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Paper Mario

F-Zero X

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

