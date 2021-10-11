By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
FIFA 22 Dominates the French Charts

FIFA 22 Dominates the French Charts - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 409 Views

FIFA 22 (PS4) has debuted first place on the French charts for week 39, 2021, according to SELL.

The PS5 version debuted in second place, the Xbox One version in third place, the Switch version in fourth place, and the Xbox Series X|S version in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

  1. FIFA 22
  2. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  3. NBA 2K22

Xbox Series X|S

  1. FIFA 22
  2. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  3. F1 2021
PS4
  1. FIFA 22
  2. NBA 2K22
  3. F1 2021
Xbox One
  1. FIFA 22
  2. Insurgency: Sandstorm
  3. Sonic Colours Ultimate
Nintendo Switch
  1. FIFA 22
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Nintendo 3DS
  1. Animal Crossing: New Leaf
  2. Luigi's Mansion 2 
  3. Super Mario Maker
PC
  1. FIFA 22
  2. Microsoft Flight Simulator
  3. The Sims 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


