FIFA 22 Dominates the French Charts
William D'Angelo
FIFA 22 (PS4) has debuted first place on the French charts for week 39, 2021, according to SELL.
The PS5 version debuted in second place, the Xbox One version in third place, the Switch version in fourth place, and the Xbox Series X|S version in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- FIFA 22
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- NBA 2K22
Xbox Series X|S
- FIFA 22
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- NBA 2K22
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Sonic Colours Ultimate
- FIFA 22
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Luigi's Mansion 2
- Super Mario Maker
- FIFA 22
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Sims 4
