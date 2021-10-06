By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct Set for October 15

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 282 Views

Nintendo announced the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct will take place on Friday, October 15 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm UK. You can watch it on YouTube.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct will be around 20 minutes long and feature information on content coming to the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


2 Comments
gtotheunit91 (5 hours ago)

Kinda goes to show just how huge Nintendo is right now when they can dedicate an entire direct on a single game just for updates and there will be hundreds of thousands of people that'll tune in on the livestream. I was watching the Sora reveal yesterday live on YouTube, and at one point there was over 600,000 people viewing it lol for just a character reveal on a nearly 3 year old game!

I still remember vividly just 5 years ago how everyone was claiming Nintendo should dip on the console business and go full third-party in the likes of Sega. How the turntables......

  • +1
Dulfite gtotheunit91 (3 hours ago)

And that's just one stream. Combine that with all the people doing live reaction videos and that being the primary way many saw the direct and there were millions watching live.

  • +1