Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct Set for October 15 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo announced the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct will take place on Friday, October 15 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm UK. You can watch it on YouTube.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct will be around 20 minutes long and feature information on content coming to the game.

[Announcement]

The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct will air on Oct. 15 at 7am PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of information about the content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November. #ACNH pic.twitter.com/gc7rfFoxpk — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) October 6, 2021

