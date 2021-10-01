Diablo II: Resurrected Debuts in 1st on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Diablo II: Resurrected has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 26, 2021. Diablo Prime Evil Collection debuted in sixth place.

NBA 2K22, Grand Theft Auto V, and Red Dead Redemption 2 each dropped one spot to second, third, and fourth places, respectively.

Death Stranding: Director's Cut debuted in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Diablo II: Resurrected - New NBA 2K22 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Death Stranding: Director's Cut - NEW Diablo Prime Evil Collection - NEW Assassin's Creed Valhalla Cities: Skylines EA Sports UFC 4 Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

