Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Arrives in Spring 2022, Adds Switch Version

Publisher 505 Games and developers Rabbit & Bear Studios and Natsume Atari announced the town building action RPG, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in spring 2022.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a town-building action RPG set in the same world as Eiyuden Chronicle. It weaves together the pre-war tales of various characters who will eventually become your companions in the Eiyuden Chronicle.

The game will introduce a portion of Eiyuden Chronicle‘s cast of characters in an original story with thrilling action and engaging town-building elements.

There might even be some small perks for players that link the game with Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes.

