Wild Guns Reloaded Limited Edition Pre-Orders Open October 3 - NewsEvan Norris , posted 4 hours ago / 230 Views
Strictly Limited Games, together with Natsume Inc., recently announced the pre-order start for boxed editions of the "shooting gallery" shoot-em-up, Wild Guns Reloaded. There will be different special versions of the boxed release, which will be available for pre-order starting October 3, 2021 only at Strictly Limited Games.
The original Wild Guns is a fast-paced arcade-style shooter, mixing classic Wild West with futuristic steampunk designs. Wild Guns Reloaded is a remastered version that adds two additional characters and supports four-player co-op. Check out our review of Reloaded here.
Wild Guns Reloaded features:
- Enhanced visuals
- Two new characters added to the Wild Guns roster - Doris and Bullet
- Up to four players cooperative play (local play)
- Additional stages - "Underground" and "Flying Ship"
- New weaponry to master
Strictly Limited Games will offer three versions of the boxed release. The first is the Wild Guns Reloaded Limited Edition, available for €29.99 and limited to 2,000 copies for Nintendo Switch and 1,000 copies for PlayStation 4.
The second is the Collector's Edition, available for €69.99 and limited to 1,500 copies for Nintendo Switch and 700 copies for PlayStation 4. It includes the following:
- Game for Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4
- Collector’s Edition Box
- Manual
- Stickers
- Reversible Poster
- Postcard Set
- Original Soundtrack
- Character Cards
- Necklace with engraved Bullet
- Acrylic Diorama
- Magnet
- Keychain
- Individually numbered
Last but not least is Wild Guns for SNES, which comes with a NTSC or PAL style retro box and a manual. This special retro edition is available for €49.99. The NTSC design is limited to 1,300 copies and the PAL design to 700 copies.
An aluminium art card is also available for €9.99. It is limited to 149 copies.
