Wild Guns Reloaded Limited Edition Pre-Orders Open October 3

by Evan Norris , posted 4 hours ago / 230 Views

Strictly Limited Games, together with Natsume Inc., recently announced the pre-order start for boxed editions of the "shooting gallery" shoot-em-up, Wild Guns Reloaded. There will be different special versions of the boxed release, which will be available for pre-order starting October 3, 2021 only at Strictly Limited Games.

The original Wild Guns is a fast-paced arcade-style shooter, mixing classic Wild West with futuristic steampunk designs. Wild Guns Reloaded is a remastered version that adds two additional characters and supports four-player co-op. Check out our review of Reloaded here.

Wild Guns Reloaded features:

  • Enhanced visuals
  • Two new characters added to the Wild Guns roster - Doris and Bullet
  • Up to four players cooperative play (local play)
  • Additional stages - "Underground" and "Flying Ship"
  • New weaponry to master

Strictly Limited Games will offer three versions of the boxed release. The first is the Wild Guns Reloaded Limited Edition, available for €29.99 and limited to 2,000 copies for Nintendo Switch and 1,000 copies for PlayStation 4.

The second is the Collector's Edition, available for €69.99 and limited to 1,500 copies for Nintendo Switch and 700 copies for PlayStation 4. It includes the following: 

  • Game for Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4
  • Collector’s Edition Box
  • Manual
  • Stickers
  • Reversible Poster
  • Postcard Set
  • Original Soundtrack
  • Character Cards
  • Necklace with engraved Bullet 
  • Acrylic Diorama
  • Magnet
  • Keychain
  • Individually numbered

Last but not least is Wild Guns for SNES, which comes with a NTSC or PAL style retro box and a manual. This special retro edition is available for €49.99. The NTSC design is limited to 1,300 copies and the PAL design to 700 copies.

An aluminium art card is also available for €9.99. It is limited to 149 copies. 


