Wild Guns Reloaded Limited Edition Pre-Orders Open October 3

Strictly Limited Games, together with Natsume Inc., recently announced the pre-order start for boxed editions of the "shooting gallery" shoot-em-up, Wild Guns Reloaded. There will be different special versions of the boxed release, which will be available for pre-order starting October 3, 2021 only at Strictly Limited Games.

The original Wild Guns is a fast-paced arcade-style shooter, mixing classic Wild West with futuristic steampunk designs. Wild Guns Reloaded is a remastered version that adds two additional characters and supports four-player co-op. Check out our review of Reloaded here.

Wild Guns Reloaded features:

Enhanced visuals

Two new characters added to the Wild Guns roster - Doris and Bullet

Up to four players cooperative play (local play)

Additional stages - "Underground" and "Flying Ship"

New weaponry to master

Strictly Limited Games will offer three versions of the boxed release. The first is the Wild Guns Reloaded Limited Edition, available for €29.99 and limited to 2,000 copies for Nintendo Switch and 1,000 copies for PlayStation 4.

The second is the Collector's Edition, available for €69.99 and limited to 1,500 copies for Nintendo Switch and 700 copies for PlayStation 4. It includes the following:

Game for Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4

Collector’s Edition Box

Manual

Stickers

Reversible Poster

Postcard Set

Original Soundtrack

Character Cards

Necklace with engraved Bullet

Acrylic Diorama

Magnet

Keychain

Individually numbered

Last but not least is Wild Guns for SNES, which comes with a NTSC or PAL style retro box and a manual. This special retro edition is available for €49.99. The NTSC design is limited to 1,300 copies and the PAL design to 700 copies.

An aluminium art card is also available for €9.99. It is limited to 149 copies.

