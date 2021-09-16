Death's Gambit: Afterlife Headed to Switch and PC on September 30 - News

Publisher Serenity Forge and developer White Rabbit announced Death's Gambit: Afterlife will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on September 30 for $19.99. It will launch later for the PlayStation 4 in 2021.

Users who own the original game on PC can upgrade to Death's Gambit: Afterlife for free.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Death’s Gambit is a 2D action Metroidvania with slick combat that requires precision from its players to master its expansive options. Death’s Gambit: Afterlife adds 10 new levels, 22 new weapons, 100 talents, skills, storylines, cinematics, gameplay enhancements, and much more to make it the most definitive edition of the game to date.

