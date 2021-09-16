Tales of Arise Shifts 1 Million Units, Series Tops 25 Million, & More Figures Revealed - News

The official Tales of Twitter account today revealed that Tales of Arise has already managed to shift 1 million units, just days after it launched on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

The account also announced that Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition has now passed 1.5 million across PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch, while the original PS3 & Xbox 360 title managed 2.88 million. Tales of Bersaria has also now passed 2 million units.

All told it puts the entire Tales of series above 25 million units, placing it within the top 100 best-selling video game series of all-time.

