Tales of Arise Shifts 1 Million Units, Series Tops 25 Million, & More Figures Revealed
The official Tales of Twitter account today revealed that Tales of Arise has already managed to shift 1 million units, just days after it launched on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.
The account also announced that Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition has now passed 1.5 million across PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch, while the original PS3 & Xbox 360 title managed 2.88 million. Tales of Bersaria has also now passed 2 million units.
『テイルズ オブ』シリーズ 2,500万本突破！🎉— テイルズチャンネル＋ (@tales_ch) September 16, 2021
今日までシリーズを支えてくださりまして、誠にありがとうございました。
これからも『テイルズ オブ』を宜しくお願い致します！#テイルズ #2500万本 pic.twitter.com/4qY8uGDafS
All told it puts the entire Tales of series above 25 million units, placing it within the top 100 best-selling video game series of all-time.
Tales of Arise has the best launch for any PS5 title in Japan on the famitsu charts as well with 50,000 copies sold at retail during the first week. Huge success.
Amazing and well deserved. Hopefully this opened Namco's eyes and they'll stop being cheap when it comes to this series (zesteriaberseria). There was so much love and detail put into this title and you can see it everywhere you go. While I did enjoy the story in Berseria everything else was just lacking.