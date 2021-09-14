Funcom Buys Conan & Other IPs, Announces New Game - News

Funcom has purchased Cabinet Group and with it the Conan intellectual property, and has already announced a new (currently untitled) game that combines characters from the Robert E. Howard universe.

Funcom, which developed Conan Exiles and Age of Conan, therefore now owns a number of IPs, including Conan, Solomon Kane, and Mutant Year Zero.

"We are currently overseeing the development of an unannounced game which will combine many of the characters in the Robert E. Howard universe", said Funcom CEO Rui Casais. "And if you combine Funcom's knowledge of games with Heroic Signatures' knowledge of the TV/entertainment, publishing, and licensing industries, it makes us perfectly placed to take this venture to the next level. It's exciting times ahead for us and for fans of the IPs."

