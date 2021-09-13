All Nintendo Top 5 in France as Ghost of Tsushima Slips off the Charts - Sales

It was back to business as normal in France for week 35 according to SELL, with Switch nabbing all five of the overall top spots. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut slipped out of the overall top five, but still managed to hold onto the PS5 crown.

The overall gold once again went to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons managing silver, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury bronze.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Valhalla F1 2021 Aliens: Fireteam Elite

PS4 Assassin's Creed Valhalla F1 2021 GTA V: Premium Edition Xbox One FIFA 21 WRC 10 GTA V: Premium Edition Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo - Selects Luigi's Mansion 2 - Selects Super Mario 3D Land - Selects PC F1 2021 The Sims 4: Standard Edition The Sims 4: Country Life

