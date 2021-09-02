Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 72,237 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending August 29, 2021. The PS4 version debuted in second place with sales of 66,171 units.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in third place with sales of 15,671 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 14,838 units. Minecraft (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 13,860 units.

Nine of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch and one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 63,254 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 20,154 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 5,669 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 2,067 units, and the 3DS sold 509 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Aniplex, 08/26/21) – 72,237 (New) [PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Aniplex, 08/26/21) – 66,171 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 15,671 (2,788,621) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 14,838 (4,009,933) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 13,860 (2,153,053) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 12,023 (2,348,554) [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyo Battle Royale!! (Konami, 08/12/21) – 9,491 (122,530) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 8,536 (4,397,935) [NSW] No More Heroes III (Marvelous, 08/27/21) – 7,951 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 7,499 (4,120,436)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 52,488 (16,959,653) Switch Lite – 10,766 (4,030,951) PlayStation 5 – 17,852 (831,841) Xbox Series X – 2,848 (56,941) Xbox Series S – 2,821 (26,355) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,302 (163,740) PlayStation 4 – 2,067 (7,805,991) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 509 (1,171,305)

