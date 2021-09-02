CD Projekt RED Has 160 Devs Working on First Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion - News

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED joint CEO Adam Kicinski during the H1 2021 earnings call with investors revealed 160 employees are working on the first expansion for the game, while nearly 70 are working on unannounced games.

“The next-gen version is an important step on our adventure in the Cyberpunk universe," said Kicinski. "We strongly believe in the long term potential of this IP. That's why we’re currently working on the first expansion for the game, although I cannot say anything for more about it at this point in time.

"In accordance with our promise to gamers, we intend to keep improving Cyberpunk for as long as it takes. Meanwhile, we do not lose sight of the bigger picture. We want to develop other products based on our franchises and to keep growing our core business.

"Right now, 160 people are working on the first expansion for Cyberpunk, while nearly 70 more are involved in unannounced projects."

CD Projekt RED SVP of business development Michal Nowakowski added it was too early to talk specifics about the first expansion for the game.

"Regarding the expansion, It’s in development but we’re not providing any specifics about the date. We would like to keep up the rule that we’re not commenting on the date until we’re ready to deliver that," said Nowakowski.

Regarding the price, historically expansions have been paid as with The Witcher. However, it’s definitely way too early to talk about price, since we’re not even giving the date."

The developer during the same earnings call said the team is still targeting a 2021 release for the next-generation version of Cyberpunk 2077, however, it might miss the window and not release until 2022.

