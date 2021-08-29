Norman Reedus: Death Stranding 2 'is in Negotiations Right Now' - News

Actor Norman Reedus speaking to Brazilian reporter Vitória Pratini from AdoroCinema via IGN Brasil appears to have confirmed Death Stranding 2 might happen. He says the game is currently in negotiations.

"I think we're doing a second Death Stranding," said Reedus. "[The game] is in negotiations right now. So… Yay!"

Death Stranding is an action game from Kojima Productions. It released for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019 and for PC in July 2020. Death Stranding Director’s Cut, which features new content, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 24.

Death Stranding has sold over five million units worldwide on the PS4 and PC as of March 2021.

