Death Stranding Director’s Cut Coming Soon to PS5 - News

443 Views

posted 5 hours ago

Kojima Productions and Hideo Kojima during Summer Games Fest Kickoff Live announced Death Stranding Director’s Cut. It is coming soon to the PlayStation 5.

The full reveal for Death Stranding Director’s Cut is "just weeks away."

View the announcement trailer below:

