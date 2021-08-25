The King of Fighters XV Arrives February 17, 2022 - News

/ 247 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer SNK announced The King of Fighters XV will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store on February 17, 2022.

View the release date trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles