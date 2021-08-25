Halo Infinite Release Date Posted on the Microsoft Store Before Being Pulled - News

It appears someone might have accidentally posted the release date for Halo Infinite on the Microsoft Store before an official announcement. The page had a December 8th release date before being changed to a placeholder date of December 31st.

A source familiar with Microsoft's plans has confirmed with The Verge the December 8th date is accurate. The release date will likely be announced later today during Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live.

Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live will start on Wednesday, August 25 at 11:00am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm CEST. You can watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

It was confirmed earlier this month Halo Infinite campaign co-op and Forge, the multiplayer editor, won't be ready at launch.

The goal is to release campaign co-op in season two and Forge in season three. The plan for 343 Industries is for a new season to start every three months, which means campaign co-op will be available about three months after launch, while Forge will be playable six months after launch.

Scoop: Halo Infinite (Campaign) | Release Date December 8 https://t.co/5iO4pjLCjA pic.twitter.com/b7efdHp5tm — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) August 25, 2021

