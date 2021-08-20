Halo Infinite Won't Have Campaign Co-op or Forge at Launch - News

Head of creative on Halo Infinite Joseph Staten in the August development update for the game said campaign co-op and Forge, the multiplayer editor, won't be ready at launch.

"When we looked at these two experiences, campaign co-op and Forge, we made the determination they are just not ready," said Staten. "So we’re going to keep campaign co-op and Forge in the oven for a little bit longer. When they’re ready, we’re going to release them as part of our seasonal roadmap next year."

The goal is to release campaign co-op in season two and Forge in season three. The plan for 343 Industries is for a new season to start every three months, which means campaign co-op will be available about three months after launch, while Forge will be playable six months after launch.

Staten added 343 Industries will "be talking about our actual release date very soon." The team is "100 percent committed to releasing this Holiday, both campaign and our first season of free-to-play multiplayer."

It is possible the release date will be announced during the Xbox event at Gamescom 2021, which will be held on Tuesday, August 24 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST / 7:00 pm CEST. You will be able to watch on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, Twitter, and select regional sites like VK.com in Russia and Bilibili in China.

