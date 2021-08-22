Activision Says All Core Studios Now Working on Call of Duty - News

/ 93 Views

by, posted 30 minutes ago

Activision has said all of its core studios are now working on the Call of Duty franchise. However, this doesn't mean the studios are only working on Call of Duty as it is possible they can be working on other IPs.

The publisher said eight of its 10 core studios are working on Call of Duty: Vanguard or the free-to-play battle royale game, Call of Duty Warzone.

Infinity Ward is still working on new maps for 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and earlier this month Activision announced a new mobile studio, that is working on a new entry in the Call of Duty series.

Toys For Bob was confirmed earlier this year it would be supporting development on Call of Duty Warzone, while also supporting Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch on Friday, November 5 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles