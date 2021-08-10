Official Olympics Game Jumps Up the UK Charts, PS5 Shortages Forces Miles Morales Out of Top 10 - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

F1 2021 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts for a third straight week, according to GfK for the week ending August 7, 2021.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to second place, despite a 30 percent drop in sales. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword dropped from second to fifth place as sales dipped 46 percent.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game has jumped up the charts from eighth to third place as sales increased 43 percent. The game will have benefitted from the final week of the Tokyo Olympics.

There were PlayStation 5 stock shortages, which caused Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales to drop out of the top 10 and down to 18th place. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart dropped out of the charts altogether.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

F1 2021 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game Animal Crossing: New Horizons The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V Assassin's Creed Valhalla Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Marvel's Avengers

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

