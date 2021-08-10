Tormented Souls Launches August 27 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC - News

/ 209 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher PQube and developers Dual Effect and Abstract Digital announced Tormented Souls will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on August 27.

The game will launch at a later date for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

A demo that features the first 40 minutes of Tormented Souls is now available for the PS5 via the PlayStation Store and PC via Steam.

View the cinematic trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to Winterlake

Lead to the small, isolated town of Winterlake, something terrible happens to Caroline Walker—waking in the dead of night, naked and alone, hooked up to decrepit medical equipment.

As the previous inhabitants run amok, you must scavenge essential resources and tools to decipher clues and create a variety of weapons to protect yourself from the darkness within.

Keep Your Wits About You

Nothing is quite as it seems in Winterlake. Cleverly combine items and scour your surroundings for clues as you face cryptic and unusual puzzles through-out the grounds of the mansion.

Mirrors provide a gateway to another place and time—investigate even the seemingly mundane to discover ways to manipulate the very fabric of reality and seek your escape.

You Are Never Alone in the Dark

The mansion may seem stark and abandoned, but the deeper you venture, the more overwhelming the horrors within become.

From terrifying, wheelchair-bound atrocities to vile disembowelled crawlers prowling the halls, these tormented medical monsters aren’t the only threats that Caroline must face. There are also darker threats at play—quite literally. Early on, you are warned not to let the shadows embrace you…

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles