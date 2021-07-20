Doki Doki Literature Club Plus Sales Top 500,000 Units - Sales

Publisher Serenity Forge and developer Team Salvato announced Doki Doki Literature Club Plus sales have topped 500,000 units in two weeks.

"We’re beyond ecstatic about the success of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus,” said Serenity Forge co-founder Zhenghua Yang. "In addition to publishing on digital storefronts over the past few years, we’ve been targeting an expansion into physical distribution as we see a market opportunity in that realm.

"We’re very much still focused on digital as that’s where the majority of fans prefer to purchase their games, but the retail success of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus is a testament to our strategy entering the physical retail distribution space as well as a reflection of the love that fans have for this game.

"We’re truly grateful for Team Salvato trusting us with Monika and her friends, and humbled by the love the fans are showing for the new content."

Doki Doki Literature Club creator Dan Salvato added, "I’ve had the opportunity to hear from so many fans about their experiences with Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, especially the new Side Stories. We’re all brought together through connecting with the club members and relating to their everyday challenges.

"It inspires us to take on our own challenges and be our best selves. It means so much to me that I can make a difference in that way, and I hope our feeling of closeness will never have to subside. I’m eternally grateful for it."

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus launched for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Serenity Forge on June 30.

