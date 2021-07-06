Clash: Artifacts of Chaos Announced for Consoles and PC - News

/ 80 Views

by, posted 41 minutes ago

Publisher Nacon and developer ACE Team have announced Clash: Artifacts of Chaos for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2022.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

You are Pseudo, a powerful warrior living as a recluse in the strange land of Zenozoik. When you become embroiled in a quest for the Artifacts of Chaos, everything changes. Explore the world and defeat your enemies, but never forget the sacred rules of the Ritual.

Key Features:

The Mysteries of Zenozoik – You are about to enter a strange and inhospitable world. During your quest you will meet unusual characters, travel across breath-taking landscapes, and discover ancient secrets.

– You are about to enter a strange and inhospitable world. During your quest you will meet unusual characters, travel across breath-taking landscapes, and discover ancient secrets. The Protector and the Protected – Pseudo is a formidable warrior. Despite his outer stoicism, he is haunted by his memories and chooses to live apart from civilization. This quiet existence is upheaved when he meets a small orphaned creature whose incredible healing powers have attracted the attention of Gemini, the terrible mistress of the Artifacts. Unable to leave the boy to face this threat alone, Pseudo decides to protect him – not realizing that larger forces are at play.

– Pseudo is a formidable warrior. Despite his outer stoicism, he is haunted by his memories and chooses to live apart from civilization. This quiet existence is upheaved when he meets a small orphaned creature whose incredible healing powers have attracted the attention of Gemini, the terrible mistress of the Artifacts. Unable to leave the boy to face this threat alone, Pseudo decides to protect him – not realizing that larger forces are at play. The Only Law – In Zenozoik, there is only one law. According to an ancient custom, the rules of combat are determined by a game of dice using artifacts with special properties. To succeed, you will have to search for the most powerful of these artifacts, fighting your battles according to the ever-changing rules of the Ritual.

– In Zenozoik, there is only one law. According to an ancient custom, the rules of combat are determined by a game of dice using artifacts with special properties. To succeed, you will have to search for the most powerful of these artifacts, fighting your battles according to the ever-changing rules of the Ritual. Martial Arts – To succeed in hand-to-hand combat, you must master all the ancient techniques. Every warrior, no matter how strong, has weaknesses that can be exploited. Grab your enemies, block their hits, stun them, dodge attacks… every opportunity seized takes you closer to victory, but mistakes can be fatal. To bring down the toughest opponents, you will have to perfect your skills.

– To succeed in hand-to-hand combat, you must master all the ancient techniques. Every warrior, no matter how strong, has weaknesses that can be exploited. Grab your enemies, block their hits, stun them, dodge attacks… every opportunity seized takes you closer to victory, but mistakes can be fatal. To bring down the toughest opponents, you will have to perfect your skills. One Night, Infinite Stars – Every night, Pseudo’s dreams are so vivid that they literally come to life. Enter his mysterious dreamscape and embark on a multiplayer adventure. Play co-op with up to three players or challenge other players in arena combat.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles