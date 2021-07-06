Nintendo Switch Update 12.1.0 Out Now, Makes Updating Games Easier When Storage is Full - News

/ 254 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo has released firmware update version 12.1.0 for the Nintendo Switch.

The latest update for the Nintendo Switch makes it easier for users to update games even when out of storage space. If there is not enough space remaining on the internal storage or microSD card, you can now delete old data for the game, which will let you download the latest data.

The update also made general system stability improvements to improve the user's experience.

Read the patch notes below:

Added the following system functionality:

If there is not enough space remaining on the system memory (internal storage) or microSD card when downloading game software update data, you can now delete old data for that software, enabling you to download the new data. When deleting the old data, you won't be able to play the game until the new data has finished downloading.



General system stability improvements have been made to enhance the user's experience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles