State of Play Set for July 8, Focuses on Deathloop, Indies, and 3rd Party Titles

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 minutes ago / 111 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment will host a State of Play on Thursday, July 8 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You can watch it on Twitch and YouTube.

The State of Play will be around 30 minutes long and focus on Bethesda's Deathloop, as well as providing updates on indie and third-party titles.

Sony did add the State of Play will not showcase updates on the next God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, or the next generation of PlayStation VR. 

2 Comments
Bristow9091 (16 minutes ago)

Not what I was wanting to see, but I'll still watch anyway...

Signalstar (4 minutes ago)

Sony managing expectations. Also have to showssome indiesllove after the recent backlash.

