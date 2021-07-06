State of Play Set for July 8, Focuses on Deathloop, Indies, and 3rd Party Titles - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment will host a State of Play on Thursday, July 8 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You can watch it on Twitch and YouTube.

The State of Play will be around 30 minutes long and focus on Bethesda's Deathloop, as well as providing updates on indie and third-party titles.

Sony did add the State of Play will not showcase updates on the next God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, or the next generation of PlayStation VR.

A new State of Play arrives this Thursday. Tune in for a Deathloop gameplay deep dive, plus lots of updates on indies and exciting third-party games. https://t.co/oCn4suuAuu pic.twitter.com/KCP0WfHGYX — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 6, 2021

