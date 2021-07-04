Beyond Good & Evil 2 Developer Working on 2nd Unannounced Game - News

Beyond Good & Evil 2 was announced in 2017 and after several years we have yet to see much on the game itself. Ubisoft Montpellier, the lead developer on Beyond Good & Evil 2, is apparently working on a second unannounced game.

The developer in a recent update on its LinkedIn profile said it is looking to hire people to work on Beyond Good & Evil 2 and an unannounced game.

"We are looking for a Community Developer to manage the community strategy of Beyond Good & Evil 2 and an unannounced game," reads the update from Ubisoft Montpellier.

