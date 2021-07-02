Mario Golf: Super Rush Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 33 Views

by, posted 9 minutes ago

Mario Golf: Super Rush has scored an eagle to debut at the top of the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 27, 2021.

The action RPG, Scarlet Nexus, was the one other new game in the top 10 debuting in sixth place.

NBA 2K21 shot up from fifth to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped from first to third place. Grand Theft Auto V races up from ninth to fourth place and FIFA 21 drops one spot to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Mario Golf: Super Rush - NEW NBA 2K21 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 21 Scarlet Nexus - NEW Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Super Bomberman R Rainbow Six Siege

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles