Xbox and Kojima Deal Reportedly Sign a Letter of Intent to Work Together

by, posted 1 hour ago

It was recently reported that a deal between Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima and Xbox is close to being signed. This is one of the reasons Kim Swift joined Xbox Game Studios Publishing as the senior director of cloud gaming is to work with Kojima on his game.

Ssources familiar with the matter have told VentureBeat that Kojima and Xbox have signed a letter of intent that states the two will work out the details on a publishing agreement for a new game that will launch on the Xbox.

This is a big step in the two working together with a generalized deal now in place, while lawyers work out the finer details. What this game will be is anyone's guess.

Kojima Productions announced in June that Death Stranding Director’s Cut will be coming soon the PlayStation 5 with the full reveal happening soon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

