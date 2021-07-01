Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Announced for PS5 and PS4, Features Iki Island Expansion - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions announced Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on August 20. It is priced at $69.99 on PS5 and $59.99 on PS4.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut includes the base game, every piece of DLC, and a new adventure for Jin that takes place on the neighboring island of Iki.

If you own the PS4 version of Ghost of Tsushima you will be able to transfer your save over to the PS5 version to pick up where you left off. The new Iki Island expansion will be available starting in Act 2.

The PlayStation 5 version of the game will have some exclusive features. This includes lip sync for Japanese voice over, as well as support for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. There will also be enhancements to the 3D audio, faster load times, 4K resolution options, and frame rates targeting 60 FPS.

If you already own the PS4 version of Ghost of Tsushima you will be able to upgrade to the PS4 version of the Director's Cut for $19.99. If you own the PS4 version of the Director's Cut you can upgrade to the PS5 version for $9.99. You can also upgrade directly from the original PS4 version of the game to the PS5 Director's Cut for $29.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

"f you’re a history buff, you may know that in addition to Tsushima, the neighboring island of Iki was also invaded during this time period," said Sucker Punch Productions Communications Manaher Andrew Goldfarb via the PlayStation Blog. "Today we’re excited to reveal that a whole new chapter in Jin’s journey is coming and will take place on Iki. In this new story, Jin travels to the island to investigate rumors of a Mongol presence. But soon, he finds himself caught up in events with deeply personal stakes that will force him to relive some traumatic moments from his past.

"We’ll have more to share about the story of Iki soon, but today we can confirm that beyond a whole new story and new characters, this new island also features tons of new content including brand new environments to explore, new armor for Jin as well as his horse, new mini-games, new techniques, new enemy types, and much more. There are even new animals to pet!"

