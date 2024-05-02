Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Final Update Releases This Month - News

/ 322 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher 505 Games and developer ArtPlay announced update 1.5 for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Final will be the final update of the game and launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 9, and for the Nintendo Switch on May 16.

The update will add two new game modes - Chaos Mode and Versus Mode, as well as a free cosmetic pack. Three paid DLC cosmetic packs for Miriam will also release on the same day as the updates.

Read the patch notes below:

Update 1.5

PC / PS4 / Xbox – May 9, 2024

Nintendo Switch – May 16, 2024

We will be releasing across all regions simultaneously.

Contents

Update 1.5 will contain two new game modes, and one free cosmetic pack. Along with this, three premium downloadable content Miriam cosmetic packs will be available for purchase.

This will be the final update to the game.

Chaos Mode

Chaos Mode is local or online co-op action that you can play solo, with a friend or be matched with other players on the same system.

Fight through a series of randomized rooms to defeat demons and bosses.

Complete challenges before each boss to get powerful upgrades!

How long will you survive?

Versus Mode

Versus Mode is a special player-versus-player mode created just for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

At the beginning of the match, players will enter a room exclusive to the match battle. Wave after wave of demons will begin to attack both players. When you defeat the demons, you will gain souls. Souls can be spent at the central statue (shop) to upgrade your weapons, armor or items.

You will be able to purchase attacks that will negatively affect your opponent. Fill their room with fog, reverse their controls and more! The winner is the player that survives the longest.

Versus Mode supports local and online play with friends or matchmaking with other players on the same platform. Please note that Chaos and Versus Modes do not support cross-platform play.

More details on each game mode will be revealed when they go live.

Premium and Free Cosmetic Packs

Version 1.5 also includes three premium (paid) cosmetic packs and one free pack for Miriam that will change her appearance in the game.

Each cosmetic pack has multiple unique clothing items and weapons, each with upgradeable stats. Premium Cosmetic Packs will be available for purchase on each platform’s online store.

Equipping a complete set of cosmetic pack items will enable a special stat bar for that specific pack.

Included with 1.5 is a free cosmetic pack for Miriam that will automatically be added to everyone’s inventory when it is released.

Premium downloadable content cosmetic pack assets will only download after purchase.

Classic II: Dominique’s Curse – Premium DLC

Date to be announced

Following the 1.5 update, we will release Classic Mode II, a premium downloadable content game mode!

It brings the same retro-gameplay as Classic Mode, but with a bigger map and its own canon storyline!

Classic Mode II assets will only download after purchase.

More information on Classic Mode II will be provided when it is closer to release.

Kickstarter Rewards

Chaos Mode and Versus Mode are the final stretch goals for the game. Once these two modes are completed we will begin to work on the final physical reward remaining to be delivered: the physical PC version of the game.

PC physical tier backers received a digital code to play the game when it was first released in June 2019, but they still need to receive their final physical reward.

If there are any backers whose addresses has changed since the original backing registration, you will have to update your address through Fangamer’s survey portal. Please check your current address. If no update is sent, the assumption will be the address has not changed and the item will be shipped to the address on file. We will make announcements on Kickstarter before that deadline occurs.

Except for the physical PC version of the game, all other rewards have been shipped. If you believe you are missing a reward, you can contact Fangamer via the reward survey linked above.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles