XDefiant Releases May 21 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Ubisoft has announced the free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter, XDefiant, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Ubisoft Connect on May 21.

Read details on the game below:

XDefiant will be live on May 21st

Soon is getting...sooner. Thank you to everyone who participated in the Server Test Session! It was exciting to see all the love for the game and the great feedback that was shared. Coming out of the test, we are excited to say that we will launch our Preseason on May 21st on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Preseason will last 6 weeks before going into our seasonal cadence.

Preseason Details

Launch time:

Preseason begins May 21st, 2024 at 10AM PT/1PM ET.

Content

The game will have the Preseason content that was included in the Server Test Session.

Factions:

Echelon

Phantoms

Cleaners

Libertad

Dedsec (after unlocking or purchasing)

Maps:

Arena

Attica Heights

Dumbo

Echelon HQ

Emporium

Liberty

Mayday

Meltdown

Midway

Nudleplex

Pueblito

Showtime

Times Square

Zoo

Modes:

Domination

Hot Shot

Occupy

Escort

Zone Control

New! Ranked Mode Practice Playlist

Practice our upcoming ranked mode and battle it out in 4v4 competitive matches. This playlist will include:

4v4 versions of: Domination, Occupy, Escort, Zone Control

Rewards

Rewards unlocked during the Server Test Session and Insider Sessions will be available at launch.

The Future

As a reminder, we have an exciting Year 1 ahead of us with new content coming every single season.

After our 6 week Preseason, XDefiant will have a seasonal cadence. Every 3 months, the community can expect new weapons, maps, events, and a new faction.

In total Year 1 will include an additional:

4 Factions

12 Weapons

12 Maps

We have more communication and details coming soon in the weeks leading up to launch, but we can't wait to see you all in game on May 21st!

