Super Nintendo World at Universal Epic Universe Gets First Look Video

posted 3 hours ago

Universal will be opening the Universal Epic Universe theme park in 2025 as part of the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

The new theme park will feature five themed-lands - Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, and the Dark Universe.

Universal has now released a first look video at Super Nintendo World at the upcoming theme park, which can be viewed below:

Other versions of the Super Nintendo World themed-land are currently open in Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Hollywood. Another is planned to open at Universal Studios Singapore.

