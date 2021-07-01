Xbox Series X|S is the Official Console for Battlefield 2042 - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE in a press release has announced a partnership with Microsoft that makes the Xbox Series X|S will be the official console for Battlefield 2042. This does not mean the game will be an Xbox console exclusive, as it is also coming to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The deal was done to "ensure that the next entry in the Battlefield franchise is the best one yet."

Senior marketing manager for Xbox Josh Munsee via Twitter clarified the partnership is for marketing, branding, gameplay capture, and more will be focused exclusively on the Xbox Series X|S.

It sounds similar to the deal PlayStation has with Call of Duty. However, we don't know if the Xbox versions of Battlefield 2042 will get DLC early or exclusive content.

marketing, branding, gameplay capture, etc. — Josh Munsee (@joshmunsee) June 30, 2021

Battlefield 2042 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Origin on October 22.

