Xbox Series X|S is the Official Console for Battlefield 2042 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 418 Views
Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE in a press release has announced a partnership with Microsoft that makes the Xbox Series X|S will be the official console for Battlefield 2042. This does not mean the game will be an Xbox console exclusive, as it is also coming to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
The deal was done to "ensure that the next entry in the Battlefield franchise is the best one yet."
Senior marketing manager for Xbox Josh Munsee via Twitter clarified the partnership is for marketing, branding, gameplay capture, and more will be focused exclusively on the Xbox Series X|S.
It sounds similar to the deal PlayStation has with Call of Duty. However, we don't know if the Xbox versions of Battlefield 2042 will get DLC early or exclusive content.
marketing, branding, gameplay capture, etc.— Josh Munsee (@joshmunsee) June 30, 2021
Battlefield 2042 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Origin on October 22.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Microsoft making some solid moves.
Exactly. It's harmless and adds popularity to the game, I don't see any exclusivity or anything so it's only a good thing for the brand. If exclusivity creeps in, we'd have to have a different chat about the question of buying exclusivity or studios (which is a completely other thing).
As for absolutely meaningless, I completely disagree marketing is very tangible for the popularity of a game, or any product or service for that matter. So this will certainly have an impact and given that this is news, and backed by MS, will be significant buzz.
I hope both consoles get the DLC at the same time. I hate that staggered release crap. But I have no problem with showcasing a game on a preferred console.
Seriously! I've been having a PS for the past 2 gens and I hate when CoD has it's own exclusive game mode or something. It's one thing for your first-party games to be exclusive, but third party games locking game modes like that is just a scummy practice.
Does anyone honestly care about this? What a weird statement
Dedicated gamers may not care, but the mainstream is affected by this, since it's related to mainstream marketing. Since this is a sales site, it's a power move and worth mentioning. As for the twitterverse, it's microsoft putting this move into practice (so marketing).
Still even dedicated gamers may care since MS' backing means more focused marketing for this game, backed by a big player, and may mean more players and more popularity, so fans of this series may be pleased by the effects of this move.
You’d be surprised at how many casuals believe a 3rd party multiplat game is exclusive to a platform and buy it on that platform over these marketing deals where an Xbox sting or a PlayStation sting plays at the beginning of the trailer and ads with only the Xbox or PlayStation boxart shown at the end. Casuals don’t bother to research these things and by on the platform that is shown to them in the advertising.
Sounds like this deal has absolutely no meaningful substance... which is good. Not a fan of spins like this, but on the other hand, no one should really find this problematic either, which is great (unless of course there's more to this, but they didn't mention anything else, which probably means there is nothing else).
A very huge mistake from EA HAHAHAHA!
Looks like Microsoft is buying EA next after that ea plays included in gamepass and now this fiasco we are seeing it happen from miles away.