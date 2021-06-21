Bethesda's Pete Hines Says Not to Worry About the Future of Wolfenstein - News

Developer MachineGames released Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus in 2017 with spin-off game, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, coming out in 2019. This lead some to wonder if the studio would announced Wolfenstein III at E3 2021. However, this was not the case.

Bethesda's SVP of global marketing and communications Pete Hines speaking during GameSpot's Play For All 2021 event said Bethesda won't be talking about unannounced games until they are ready enough, however, did mention that fans don't need to worry about the future of Wolfenstein.

"Where we are for Wolfenstein or, quite honestly, any other franchise that we don’t have announced plans on, we’ll have until we get to the point of wanting to talk about it," Hines said. "But you can put me at the head of the list of people who want to see another Wolfenstein game, so no worries there."

MachineGames is in the "very, very, very early" stages of production of an Indiana Jones game and won't be released for many years. It is possible the studio is focused on Wolfenstein III right now as it has been two years since Wolfenstein: Youngblood released.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

