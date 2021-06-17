Forza Horizon 5 Dev is 'Feeling Pretty Great About All Versions of the Game' - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Playground Games have during E3 2021 announced Forza Horizon 5 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch on November 9.

Forza Horizon 5 Creative Director Mike Brown in an interview with Eurogamer said the game being available on the Xbox One is the same as supporting lower spec PCs.

"Well, since Horizon 3, we have already been on PC, and that means that we're already used to delivering a game on a whole range of system specifications," said Brown. "So having to have the game work on Xbox One, Xbox Series consoles, PC, it isn't that different.

"I think having to support the Xbox One consoles is exactly the same amount of effort as it is to support a lower spec PC. We're actually feeling pretty great about all versions of the game, to be honest."

The minimum specs for the PC version of Forza Horizon 5 requires a CPU of Intel i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz OR Intel i5 750 @ 2.67Ghz, GPU of NVidia 650TI OR AMD R7 250x, 8 GB of RAM, and 80 GB of available space.

