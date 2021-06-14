Forza Horizon 5 PC Minimum Specs and Screenshots Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 minutes ago / 43 Views
Publisher Microsoft and developer Playground Games during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase yesterday announced Forza Horizon 5 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch on November 9.
The Steam page for Forza Horizon 5 is now live and it reveals the minimum specs required in order to play the game. The game requires a minimum CPU of Intel i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz OR Intel i5 750 @ 2.67Ghz, GPU of NVidia 650TI OR AMD R7 250x, 8 GB of RAM, and 80 GB of available space.
Check out the minimum specs below:
- OS: Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher
- Processor: Intel i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz OR Intel i5 750 @ 2.67Ghz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVidia 650TI OR AMD R7 250x
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 80 GB available space
Along with the minimum specs, the Steam page has several screenshots of the game, which can be viewed below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.