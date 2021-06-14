Forza Horizon 5 PC Minimum Specs and Screenshots Released - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Playground Games during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase yesterday announced Forza Horizon 5 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch on November 9.

The Steam page for Forza Horizon 5 is now live and it reveals the minimum specs required in order to play the game. The game requires a minimum CPU of Intel i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz OR Intel i5 750 @ 2.67Ghz, GPU of NVidia 650TI OR AMD R7 250x, 8 GB of RAM, and 80 GB of available space.

Check out the minimum specs below:

OS: Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher

Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher Processor: Intel i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz OR Intel i5 750 @ 2.67Ghz

Intel i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz OR Intel i5 750 @ 2.67Ghz Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVidia 650TI OR AMD R7 250x

NVidia 650TI OR AMD R7 250x DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 80 GB available space

Along with the minimum specs, the Steam page has several screenshots of the game, which can be viewed below:

