XSEED Games Provides an Update on Rune Factory 5 and More

Publisher XSEED Games during the E3 2021 Future Games Show provided an update to several of its upcoming games including Rune Factory 5, which will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Early 2022.

The card battle RPG, Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on August 10 in the west. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this fall. Rune Factory 4 Special will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this fall.

