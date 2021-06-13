By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Xbox Mini Fridge Releases in Holiday 2021

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 407 Views

Following the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, Microsoft announced it will be releasing an Xbox mini fridge designed to look like the Xbox Series X. The mini fridge will release in Holiday 2021.

View the Xbox mini fridge trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


7 Comments
SanAndreasX (2 hours ago)

Finally, a place to put your Mountain Dew Game Fuel.

JEMC (2 hours ago)

So the joke turned into a reality. Now we have to wait for the price to see if this is still a joke or a serious product.

EnricoPallazzo (1 hour ago)

I will buy one no matter the price (as far as mini fridges goes), I just need it

Baddman (1 hour ago)

I'm actually thinking of getting one of these if the price is right

axumblade (1 hour ago)

Are these available for preorder?

  • 0
Azzanation (2 hours ago)

Highlight of the show.

trunkswd Azzanation (2 hours ago)

I am tempted to buy one to keep next to my desk

