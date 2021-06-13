Xbox Mini Fridge Releases in Holiday 2021 - News

Following the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, Microsoft announced it will be releasing an Xbox mini fridge designed to look like the Xbox Series X. The mini fridge will release in Holiday 2021.

View the Xbox mini fridge trailer below:

