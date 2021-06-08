Assassin's Creed Valhalla Future Content to be Detailed at Ubisoft Forward - News

posted 5 hours ago

It has been confirmed Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake and The Division series will not be at Ubisoft's E3 2021 showcase, Ubisoft Forward, on Saturday, June 12. Riders Republic will get an update at the showcase.

Ubisoft via Twitter announced the showcase will feature future content that is coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla. This likely means we will get a release date and see gameplay for The Siege of Paris.

The pre-show for the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 showcase starts at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm UK, while the main show starts at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm UK.

The pre-show will feature news and updates from For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more. The main show will feature "big announcements, updates on some of Ubisoft’s live titles, and some surprises that you won’t want to miss."

Save the date! This Saturday, tune in to #UbiForward to see more of what's coming next in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. #AssassinsCreed 🔥✨ — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) June 7, 2021

