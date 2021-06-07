The Division Series Won't be at Ubisoft Forward - News

/ 233 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

It was announced earlier today Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will not be at Ubisoft Forward on Saturday, June 12. It has now also been announced The Division series will also skip the showcase.

"We wanted to share with you some information regarding the upcoming," reads a tweet from the official The Division Twitter account. "Stay tuned for future updates on the Tom Clancy’s The Division."

The tweet from the The Division Twitter account also included a message to fans. "We won't be at Ubisoft Forward this year, but we winvite you all to tune alongside us to hear exciting announcements across other Ubisoft titles!

"The Division Teams are still hard at work; new content for The Division 2 is on track for the year of the year, while Heartland will have additional tests available for players interested in signing up. We look forward to sharing more information when we can."

Agents,



We wanted to share with you some information regarding the upcoming #UbiForward.



Stay tuned for future updates on the Tom Clancy’s The Division and don’t forget to sign-up for Heartland’s early test phases! >> https://t.co/CWcHgAesMX pic.twitter.com/vcy5GKUqlr — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) June 7, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles