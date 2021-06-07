The Division Series Won't be at Ubisoft Forward - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 233 Views
It was announced earlier today Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will not be at Ubisoft Forward on Saturday, June 12. It has now also been announced The Division series will also skip the showcase.
"We wanted to share with you some information regarding the upcoming," reads a tweet from the official The Division Twitter account. "Stay tuned for future updates on the Tom Clancy’s The Division."
The tweet from the The Division Twitter account also included a message to fans. "We won't be at Ubisoft Forward this year, but we winvite you all to tune alongside us to hear exciting announcements across other Ubisoft titles!
"The Division Teams are still hard at work; new content for The Division 2 is on track for the year of the year, while Heartland will have additional tests available for players interested in signing up. We look forward to sharing more information when we can."
What in the world are they actually going to have on this show? They confirmed that Prince of Persia won't be there. They did Far Cry 6 early before E3, so that's out. There is no new Assassin's Creed game this year according to leakers. Ubisoft Massive's Avatar and Star Wars games won't be there. Skull & Bones won't be there. Beyond Good and Evil 2 won't be there.
Are they seriously going to do a show with just AC Valhalla DLC, a Hyper Scape update, Riders Republic, Roller Champions, the cringey mobile Splinter Cell game, the yearly Just Dance cringe, and Rainbow Six Extraction? That sounds like a very lame show to me. They better at least give us South Park RPG 3, it will be 4 years since Fractured But Whole this Holiday, plenty of time to develop it.