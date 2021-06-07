Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Will Not be at Ubisoft Forward - News

Publisher Ubisoft and developers Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai earlier this year delayed Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake from March 18 to a "later date." No specific new release date was announced at the time.

The developers for the game via Twitter announced Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will not be at Ubisoft Forward on Saturday, June 12.

"Ubisoft Forward is around the corner and we wanted to use this time to thank you for the amount of support you have shown is in the past yearm" reads the tweet from the developers.

"As you might have already read, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will not be in Ubisoft Forward. We are making great progress for our game to release next year, but we are not ready to share any additional information just yet. We will share an update as soon as we are ready."

A message from the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/3B8tgUGkwl — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) June 7, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

