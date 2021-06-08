Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition Launches July 22 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 259 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Tate Multimedia announced Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG on July 22. The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch in June 2020.

View the announcement trailer below:



Here is an overview of the game:

Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition is set in a vibrant cartoon world filled to the brim with ramps and obstacles just screaming, “Hit me super fast and do something sick.” Pull off a wild variety of spins and tricks that may or may not be possible in real life—not that we encourage you to find out! With a huge set of skins and accessories available for the perfect custom character and a highly competitive leaderboard, players can build the perfect avatar to show everyone else why they deserve the top podium spot as the gnarliest FMX rider on the planet!

Enjoy a buttery-smooth 60 frames per second freestyle extravaganza and combine freestyle tricks and aerial maneuvers to get the highest score and most ridiculous combos. Players can customize their bike and rider to look as extreme as the stunts they’ll pull off in the game’s 30-plus levels across three single-player modes!

Key Features:

It’s Tricky Tricky Tricky – It wouldn’t be “Freestyle” motocross without the tricks, and Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition features a deep set of stunts, spins, and sick grabs to experiment with.

– It wouldn’t be “Freestyle” motocross without the tricks, and Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition features a deep set of stunts, spins, and sick grabs to experiment with. 60 Frames of Fun Per Second – A slick and smooth experience awaits players looking to take their freestyle insanity to all new heights.

– A slick and smooth experience awaits players looking to take their freestyle insanity to all new heights. Customize Your Kit – An extensive set of cool accessories and paint jobs provides players with a huge suite of options to make their rider look as good as they rip.

– An extensive set of cool accessories and paint jobs provides players with a huge suite of options to make their rider look as good as they rip. Crush the Opposition – Online leaderboards keep the competition strong and will push players to ever more extreme combos and high-scores.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles