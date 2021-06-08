Rollers of the Realm: Reunion Announced for PC - News

Phantom Compass has announced Rollers of the Realm: Reunion for PC. It will launch for Steam and the Epic Games Store in 2022.

"Keeping Rollers of the Realm: Reunion a secret just might have been the toughest task of my career,” said Phantom Compass CEO and creative director Tony Walsh. "We are deeply proud of the first game, as mashing-up RPG mechanics with the many intricacies that make pinball so much fun was a fine balancing act. Given the wonderful response from players over the years, I think we nailed it—and Rollers of the Realm: Reunion is taking every successful beat one step further."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Rollers of the Realm: Reunion—sequel to the winner of GDC’s prestigious “Best in Play” award in 2014—is a medieval-themed RPG featuring a clever spin on pinball where the ball features attributes similar to a traditional RPG character. Play as the Rogue and her faithful hound, as they, in the form of a small and fast ball, sneak and steal their way through and around challenges. Or load up the massive Knight ball and bash those town guards and otherworldly monsters! Players will roll throughout the land alone or with a friend in search of powerful ancient artifacts, sweet gear upgrades, and NPC allies in a quest to save the world from certain doom. This is no turn-based affair, as the storyline and character progression take place across scenic pinball playfields! In order to become a hero of legend, players must flip, dash, and nudge their way through every battle or maze. “Pinheads” better brush up on magical incantations and learn to wield an array of awesome character abilities—there’s more than one realm that needs saving!

Rollers of the Realm: Reunion features easy-to-learn controls and an adventure-filled game world inspired by classic pinball cabinets. Players will bounce, flip, and dash through physics-based puzzles to progress the story while leveling up a party of misfit heroes on an epic journey to new worlds. Each character is represented by a ball that offers distinct gameplay modifiers, sizes, stats, and “specials,”—making battles and puzzle-solving a tactical affair where hot-swapping heroes is a must. Sending in a knight to do a mage’s job might not be the smartest move!

Key Features:

An Unlikely (but Amazing) Fellowship – Classic flipper-focused pinball, puzzles, and platforming meet role-playing progression in a mashup sure to tickle the fancy of both pinball enthusiasts and RPG fans alike. Befriend NPCs and build out your party to become the ultimate unstoppable force!

– Classic flipper-focused pinball, puzzles, and platforming meet role-playing progression in a mashup sure to tickle the fancy of both pinball enthusiasts and RPG fans alike. Befriend NPCs and build out your party to become the ultimate unstoppable force! Baller Companions – Choose from five different bumper-busting heroes, including the Knight, Mage, Rogue, Healer, and the newly introduced Goblin Prince, each with distinct physics modifiers, special abilities, and upgradeable gear.

– Choose from five different bumper-busting heroes, including the Knight, Mage, Rogue, Healer, and the newly introduced Goblin Prince, each with distinct physics modifiers, special abilities, and upgradeable gear. All-New Quest System – It pays to be a helpful adventurer, and the newly introduced Quest System invites players to put their benevolence to the test AND reap the rewards for their efforts. Finding sausages to feed a trusted furry companion or helping a local farm boy find his lost sheep will fetch bountiful benefits such as equipment unlocks and unique items.

– It pays to be a helpful adventurer, and the newly introduced Quest System invites players to put their benevolence to the test AND reap the rewards for their efforts. Finding sausages to feed a trusted furry companion or helping a local farm boy find his lost sheep will fetch bountiful benefits such as equipment unlocks and unique items. You Got Skills – Rollers of the Realm: Reunion adds all-new skills to the mix, including the ability to hot-swap your character mid-battle. Also, each character has a unique special ability such as time manipulation — which allows you to slow down the pace and execute precision shots.

– Rollers of the Realm: Reunion adds all-new skills to the mix, including the ability to hot-swap your character mid-battle. Also, each character has a unique special ability such as time manipulation — which allows you to slow down the pace and execute precision shots. This is How We Roll – Taking traditional pinball action and amping it up, players can engage in new ways to roll through a variety of gameplay features, including 2D side-scrolling and the super-sneaky top-down Stealth mode. With a variety of puzzling mazes and labyrinths to cruise through, players will be kept on the edge of their seats!

– Taking traditional pinball action and amping it up, players can engage in new ways to roll through a variety of gameplay features, including 2D side-scrolling and the super-sneaky top-down Stealth mode. With a variety of puzzling mazes and labyrinths to cruise through, players will be kept on the edge of their seats! A Treasure Trove of Challenges – Steel your adventuresome self for battle and bumping across 30+ missions and 24 playfields in a thrilling campaign storyline.

– Steel your adventuresome self for battle and bumping across 30+ missions and 24 playfields in a thrilling campaign storyline. Two Heads are Better than One – No need to brave the long road ahead alone thanks to two-player cooperative play where each player controls a flipper.

