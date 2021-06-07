Mass Effect Legendary Edition Update Fixes Bugs, Makes Improvements, and More - News

Publisher Electronic Arts has released a new update for all versions of Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The update makes a range of improvements, bug fixes, and more to the game.

Read the patch notes below:

General

English spoken dialogue can now be selected separately from subtitle language

Resolved issues with unlocking some achievements/trophies, such as the Paramours or kill count trackers

Corrected pre-rendered cutscenes that were darker than intended after the previous update

Wireless headsets/devices no longer cause issues with the Xbox launcher

Improved PC performance across various hardware configurations, including on Virmire

Fixed an issue on PC where non-standard characters in the operating system’s username would prevent the game from launching

Removed the dependency on the AVX instruction set in the launcher

Other minor calibrations and fixes, including some instances of crashing

Mass Effect

Fixed an issue that prevented players from reaching the max level

Fixed an issue where tier VII Spectre - Master Gear was inaccessible

Various collision improvements

Fixed an issue that would prevent the ability to interact with objects

Lowered audio volume on Mass Relay load screens

Improved eye animations for male characters in some scenes

Mass Effect 2

Toned down the intensity of fog on Illium

Fixed an issue where a character’s eyes at the end of the Overlord DLC were unintentionally red

Reduced the max credits that can be carried from Mass Effect to Mass Effect 2 down to 100k for more balanced early-game progression

Credit carryover maximum now matches carryover from the original release Posthumous banking fees are a lot! It’s a great way to dodge taxes.



Mass Effect 3

Resolved an issue where English dialogue no longer played during the Citadel DLC for German and Italian localizations

Fixed an issue where some key characters weren’t appearing as intended during the Citadel DLC

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available now for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin.

