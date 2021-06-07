Far Cry 6 Has Third-Person Gameplay Sections So Players Can Connect With Dani - News

Ubisoft's upcoming game, Far Cry 6, will feature third-person cinematics and gameplay sections. The gameplay sections that will be in third-pesron include the Guerrilla Camps.

Narrative director Navid Khavari told GameSpot the reason for the third-person sections is a way for players to connect with protagonist Dani Royas. This compares to Far Cry 5 that is entirely in first-person and has a silent protagonist.

"In cinematics, [third-person] is something the team tried early on, and it felt surprisingly seamless," Khavari said. "It instantly felt like there was more of a connection to Dani's journey in the world, more of a connection to this epic story in Yara.

"Players will also be able to see their character customizations in these highly-realized story beats. In Guerrilla Camps, this is also an opportunity for players to be able to see their fully customized character, everything from their backpack to their clothes."

As soon as you leave the Guerrilla Camps the camera zooms back in and goes back to a first-person perspective. The game will also go to third-person when using a Supremo backpack. The backpacks unlock powerful abilities for Dani.

"In the Supremo backpack moments during gameplay, the third-person transition is intended so players can see all of the backpack's effects, and better feel its impact in action," Khavari said.

Far Cry 6 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 7, 2021.

