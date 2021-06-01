Roguebook Trailer Features the Combat in the Roguelike Deckbuilder - News

Publisher Nacon and developer Abrakam Entertainment have released a new trailer for roguelike deckbuilder, Roguebook, that features the combat in the game.

Roguebook will launch for PC via Steam on June 17, and for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC at a later date.

